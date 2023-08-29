To stop hoaxes on WhatsApp, Line and Telegram, fact-checking must go beyond social media
By F.X. Lilik Dwi Mardjianto, PhD Candidate at the News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra. Researcher in journalism, Universitas Multimedia Nusantara
Most fact-checking focuses on social media, yet misinformation can also spread quickly through messaging apps like Whatsapp. Personalised push notifications – sent directly to your phone – could help.
- Monday, August 28, 2023