Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To stop hoaxes on WhatsApp, Line and Telegram, fact-checking must go beyond social media

By F.X. Lilik Dwi Mardjianto, PhD Candidate at the News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra. Researcher in journalism, Universitas Multimedia Nusantara
Most fact-checking focuses on social media, yet misinformation can also spread quickly through messaging apps like Whatsapp. Personalised push notifications – sent directly to your phone – could help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Natural hazards, a warming climate and new resource laws – why NZ needs geoscientists more than ever
~ New study highlights the brain trauma risks for young athletes
~ I think I have the flu. Should I ask my GP for antivirals?
~ Children's early learning belongs in neighbourhood schools
~ AI is reshaping the workplace – but what does it mean for the health and well-being of workers?
~ Transcranial magnetic stimulation can treat depression. Developing research suggests it could also help autism, ADHD and OCD
~ How Russian history and the concept of 'smuta' (turmoil) sheds light on Putin and Prigozhin – and the dangers of dissent
~ A battlefield for ants? New study on ant warfare shows we could manipulate their fights
~ The Mother and Son reboot has fresh things to say about adult children and their ageing parents
~ Talk of a new Cold War is overheated – but NZ faces complex challenges in the era of ‘strategic competition’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter