Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Sanctions Rights Abusers in Eastern Congo

By Human Rights Watch
M23 fighters in Kibumba, near Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, December 23, 2022.  © 2022 Arlette Bashizi/Reuters The United States government has imposed financial and property sanctions on six individuals, including senior Rwanda military commander Brig. Gen. Andrew Nyamvumba, for their roles in backing abusive armed groups in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The US government sanctioned Col. Salomon Tokolonga, a regiment commander of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), and four leaders or senior commanders…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
