Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Short naps can improve memory, increase productivity, reduce stress and promote a healthier heart

By Steven Bender, Clinical Associate Professor, Texas A&M University
Naps can be rejuvenating and beneficial to attentiveness and overall health, but the length of naps and the time of day are key.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DRC: rising Twirwaneho rebel group highlights the unending volatility of the country's east
~ Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for families - study calls for rethink of drug laws
~ Niger's coup weakens regional fight against Boko Haram: four reasons why
~ Sylvia Mdunyelwa, one of South Africa's great jazz vocalists, kept music traditions alive
~ Climate change threatens the rights of children. The UN just outlined the obligations states have to protect them
~ International ransomware gangs are evolving their techniques. The next generation of hackers will target weaknesses in cryptocurrencies
~ Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim? A biomedical engineer explains
~ Medication can help you make the most of therapy − a psychologist and neuroscientist explains how
~ FDA's greenlighting of maternal RSV vaccine represents a major step forward in protecting young babies against the virus
~ Judicial orders restricting Trump's speech seek to balance his own constitutional rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter