What social change movements can learn from fly fishing: The value of a care-focused message
By Brett Crawford, Associate Professor of Management, Grand Valley State University
Erica Coslor, Senior Lecturer in Management, The University of Melbourne
Madeline Toubiana, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Organization, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Founded in 1959, the membership group Trout Unlimited has changed the culture of fly-fishing and mobilized members to support conservation. Could its approach work for other social problems?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 28, 2023