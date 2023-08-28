Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Every flight is a learning event’: why the V-22 Osprey aircraft won’t be grounded despite dozens of crashes and 54 fatalities

By Peter Layton, Visiting Fellow, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University
54 people have died in crashes of the controversial ‘tiltrotor’ V-22 Osprey aircraft – but the military advantage it offers is too great to be discounted.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change threatens the rights of children. The UN just outlined the obligations states have to protect them
~ International ransomware gangs are evolving their techniques. The next generation of hackers will target weaknesses in cryptocurrencies
~ Why do fingers get wrinkly after a long bath or swim? A biomedical engineer explains
~ Medication can help you make the most of therapy − a psychologist and neuroscientist explains how
~ FDA's greenlighting of maternal RSV vaccine represents a major step forward in protecting young babies against the virus
~ Short naps can improve memory, increase productivity, reduce stress and promote a healthier heart
~ Judicial orders restricting Trump's speech seek to balance his own constitutional rights
~ There's no age limit for politicians − as people live longer, should that change?
~ What social change movements can learn from fly fishing: The value of a care-focused message
~ Shutting off power to reduce wildfire risk on windy days isn’t a simple decision – an energy expert explains the trade-offs electric utilities face
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter