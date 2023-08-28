Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prompt engineering: is being an AI 'whisperer' the job of the future or a short-lived fad?

By Cameron Shackell, Sessional Academic and Visitor, School of Information Systems, Queensland University of Technology
Media articles and influencers have helped give the impression that prompt engineering could be a ticket to a six-figure salary. The reality, as always, is a different story.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Australia strengthens its ties with the Philippines, it's wading even further into the dangerous South China Sea
~ Reality and fantasy combine in Immaculate, Anna McGahan's award-winning debut novel
~ West Bank: Spike in Israeli Killings of Palestinian Children
~ Bangladesh: Authorities must immediately release university student Khadijatul Kubra
~ Vietnam: Free Democracy Campaigners
~ ‘Stop the dump’: Pacific communities protest Japan’s release of treated nuclear water
~ 20% of children have developmental delay. What does this mean for them, their families and the NDIS?
~ Think curbing overseas migration will end the housing crisis? It won't – and we can't afford to do it
~ They sense electric fields, tolerate snow and have 'mating trains': 4 reasons echidnas really are remarkable
~ Financial education has its limits – if we want New Zealanders to be better with money, we need to start at home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter