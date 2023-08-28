Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

West Bank: Spike in Israeli Killings of Palestinian Children

By Human Rights Watch
The Israeli military and border police forces are killing Palestinian children with virtually no recourse for accountability. Israeli forces should end the routine unlawful use of lethal force against Palestinians, including children. Israel’s allies should increase pressure to end the practice. The UN Secretary-General should list Israel’s armed forces in his annual report on grave violations against children in armed conflict for 2023 as responsible for the violation of killing and maiming Palestinian children. (Jerusalem) – The Israeli military and border police forces are killing Palestinian…


