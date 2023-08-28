Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

20% of children have developmental delay. What does this mean for them, their families and the NDIS?

By Andrew Whitehouse, Bennett Chair of Autism, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Developmental delay is viewed clinically as a temporary state where children are slower to develop than expected. It is most often used for children under five.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Authorities must immediately release university student Khadijatul Kubra
~ Vietnam: Free Democracy Campaigners
~ ‘Stop the dump’: Pacific communities protest Japan’s release of treated nuclear water
~ Think curbing overseas migration will end the housing crisis? It won't – and we can't afford to do it
~ They sense electric fields, tolerate snow and have 'mating trains': 4 reasons echidnas really are remarkable
~ Financial education has its limits – if we want New Zealanders to be better with money, we need to start at home
~ Shopping, showjumping and a notorious goldfish sex scene: the bonkers world of the bonkbuster
~ Indigenous rangers are burning the desert the right way – to stop the wrong kind of intense fires from raging
~ 'So many things to consider': how to help school leavers decide what to do next
~ How cartoonist Bruce Petty documented the Vietnam War – and how his great satire keeps finding its moment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter