Shopping, showjumping and a notorious goldfish sex scene: the bonkers world of the bonkbuster
By Jodi McAlister, Senior Lecturer in Writing, Literature and Culture, Deakin University
Amy Burge, Associate Professor in Popular Fiction, University of Birmingham
In May 2023, Conservative British weekly magazine The Spectator ran a piece revealing the “guilty pleasures” of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Allegedly, he likes listening to the music of Michael Bublé, watching Emily in Paris – and reading the novels of Jilly Cooper.
This might seem, on the surface, an uncontroversial choice. Cooper is a stalwart of the British literary scene, awarded an OBE in 2004 and a CBE in 2018 for services to literature. Moreover, her most iconic character, Rupert…
- Sunday, August 27, 2023