Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous rangers are burning the desert the right way – to stop the wrong kind of intense fires from raging

By Rohan Fisher, Information Technology for Development Researcher, Charles Darwin University
Boyd Elston, Traditional Knowledge
Deserts in Australia burn – and burn big – if fuel is left to build up. But this year, Indigenous rangers across the deserts have burned huge tracts early to make Country healthier.The Conversation


© The Conversation
