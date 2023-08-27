#GirlMaths: a seemingly innocent and fun way to justify expenses that can have serious financial consequences
By Janneke Blijlevens, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Angel Zhong, Associate Professor of Finance, RMIT University
Lauren Gurrieri, Associate Professor in Marketing, RMIT University
Justifying purchases can make parting with money easier but a viral TikTok trend could leave girls spending more than they have.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 27, 2023