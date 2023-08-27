Tolerance.ca
Bike and EV charging infrastructure are urgently needed for a green transition

By Deborah de Lange, Associate Professor, Global Management Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University
The green transition is happening too slowly. We are in a climate emergency and it is clear that we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to more sustainable transportation.

However, without sufficient infrastructure to enable electric vehicles (EVs) or cycling for commuting, these options will remain too inconvenient or unsafe for most. Canada’s climate…The Conversation


