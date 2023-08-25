Tolerance.ca
Brics expansion: six more nations are set to join – what they’re buying into

By Bhaso Ndzendze, Associate Professor (International Relations), University of Johannesburg
One key outcome of the 15th Brics summit, hosted by South Africa, is the decision to invite six more countries to join the group with effect from January 2024. They are Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. All six had applied for membership. The enlargement will grow the association’s membership to 11, and increase its envisaged role as a geopolitical alternative to global institutions…The Conversation


