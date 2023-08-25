Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are big cats prowling the UK? What the science tells us

By Egil Droge, Researcher of Conservation, University of Oxford
Rumours that there are big cats in Britain stubbornly keep cropping up. The thought of a large predator lurking in the rural landscapes of Britain is an exciting one.

The most recent widely published claim of a big black cat in the UK does actually show a photo of a big cat species, which can be identified by the small ears relative to the size of the head. But this image turns out to have been photoshopped. The original image can be found on Getty Images,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Did the Myanmar junta build the ‘world’s biggest Buddha statue’ to whitewash its crimes?
~ Cape Town taxi strike exposes a deeply unequal city – and the legacy of apartheid
~ The Woman in the Wall: BBC drama about Ireland's Magdalene Laundries is essential viewing
~ Rat poison is killing our beloved native owls and tawny frogmouths – and that's the tip of the iceberg
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina Should Stop Institutionalizing People with Disabilities
~ Unsustainable living in uptown Kingston, Jamaica
~ Thailand: Cambodian Opposition Activist Assaulted
~ More than a 'disability person'. What finishing school is like for youth with intellectual disability
~ Almost half of Moon missions fail. Why is space still so hard?
~ An expert’s top 5 reasons why dogs can be considered exceptional animals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter