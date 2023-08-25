Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bosnia and Herzegovina Should Stop Institutionalizing People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man holds a banner that reads "Where is Humanity" during a protest following the release of disturbing photos from the Pazaric care home, Sarajevo, Bosnia, November 22, 2019.  © 2019 Kemal Softic/AP Photo Last week Al Jazeera Balkans published a shocking video of a staff member at the state-run institution Pazarić, outside of Sarajevo, hitting and yelling at a young man with a disability. This led to a public outburst in Bosnia –protests were held and the staff member was fired. But the government’s response to the video is also disturbing. First, the minister of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
