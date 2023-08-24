Secrets of the Octopus Garden: Moms nest at thermal springs to give their young the best chance for survival
By Amanda Kahn, Assistant Professor of Invertebrate Ecology at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, San José State University
Jim Barry, Marine Ecologist, MBARI, San José State University
Thousands of pearl octopuses were discovered in 2018 lining thermal vents near a deep-sea volcano. Researchers now know why octopus moms gather there.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 23, 2023