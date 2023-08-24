Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A very different country: 2060s Australia as seen by the Intergenerational Report

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Australia of the 2060s will be very different from the one we know today. It will be older, with slower economic growth, a big “care” economy, and an export sector that is radically transformed due…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: the Albanese government has questions to answer on competition
~ Wearing a well-fitting sports bra can improve your performance – an expert advises how to find one
~ What your hands say about your health
~ Back-to-school anxiety: seven tips to help children cope
~ Love or hate TikTok's viral bottle-smashing trend? A neuroscientist explains what that says about your brain
~ After months of negotiations Ukraine will be getting the F-16 warplanes it has been begging for – here's why that's important
~ Slower ageing, but slower economic growth: the Intergenerational Report in 7 charts
~ For minorities, biased AI algorithms can damage almost every part of life
~ The Lionesses had a terrific World Cup, but women's football in England is on shaky economic ground – new research
~ With fewer than 1,500 Catholics in Mongolia, Pope Francis' upcoming visit brings attention to the long and complex history of the minority religious group
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter