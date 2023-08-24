Back-to-school anxiety: seven tips to help children cope
By Trudy Meehan, Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Going back to school after the summer holidays can be a big deal. For some children, it means moving into a new classroom with a new teacher. Others will be going to a new school altogether. Change can be exciting, but it’s often scary, too.
Your child might be feeling a version of the “Sunday scaries” we sometimes experience when the weekend’s over – a miserable anticipation of the boring old routine starting back again. Or they might be experiencing more significant emotional distress, perhaps wanting to avoid school altogether.
If your child is feeling fearful and anxious…
