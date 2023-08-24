Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia's Amhara crisis: Abiy's political failures threaten a return to war

By Yohannes Gedamu, Senior Lecturer of Political Science, Georgia Gwinnett College
The federal government of Ethiopia declared a state of emergency in Amhara region on 4 August 2023. A special session of parliament endorsed this decision, placing the administration of the country’s second largest region under the military. This followed clashes between federal troops and Amhara forces resisting a government order to disarm and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madagascar to host the 2023 Indian Ocean Island Games
~ Bushfires focus public attention on climate change for months, but it's different for storms and floods
~ Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner Group boss joins long list of those who challenged Vladimir Putin and paid the price
~ Wagner chief Prigozhin reportedly killed, but has Putin cooked his own goose?
~ Existential crisis: how long COVID patients helped us understand what it’s like to lose all sense of identity and purpose in life
~ 8 GOP candidates debate funding to Ukraine, Trump's future and -- covertly, with dog whistles -- race
~ The 'weird' male Y chromosome has finally been fully sequenced. Can we now understand how it works, and how it evolved?
~ Repression Undermines Jordan’s Reform Narrative
~ Sexual harassment impacts university staff – our research shows how
~ Wagner group's Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly died in private jet crash – if confirmed, it wouldn't be first time someone who crossed Putin met a suspicious demise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter