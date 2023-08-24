Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Repression Undermines Jordan’s Reform Narrative

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jordan's King Abdullah II gives a speech to parliament, in Amman, Jordan, December 10, 2020.  © 2020 Yousef Allan/The Royal Hashemite Court via AP Photo “Jordan was never an oppressive country and will never be one”, said King Abdullah II of Jordan on August 15, just days after he signed into law a draconian cybercrimes bill that will greatly restrict the space for local online debate and public criticism. In response to widespread criticism of the law, the king publicly stressed that the fight against cybercrime should not be at the expense of Jordanians’ right to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
