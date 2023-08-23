Tolerance.ca
Taking more than 5 pills a day? 'Deprescribing' can prevent harm – especially for older people

By Emily Reeve, Senior Research Fellow in the Centre for Medicine Use and Safety , Monash University
Jacinta L Johnson, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, University of South Australia
Janet Sluggett, Enterprise Fellow, University of South Australia
Kate O'Hara, PhD student, Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Newcastle
Health care has traditionally focused on prescribing medications, with little focus on when to stop them. But pills and potions can add up over time and do more harm than good.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
