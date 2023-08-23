Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need to set limits on sperm donation

By Manuel García Ortiz, Doctorando en Derecho. Especializado en Bioética y Derecho de la Discapacidad, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Luis Arroyo Jiménez, Catedrático de Derecho Administrativo, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
It’s a summer’s afternoon in Amsterdam. Two young adults meet and strike up a casual relationship. The evening ends, happily for both of them, with a sexual encounter.

The following day, during a conversation to get to know each other better and strengthen their relationship, they discover (what a coincidence!) that they were both conceived via IVF (in vitro fertilization) using an anonymous donor. This is increasingly common these days, although it’s not exactly a standard topic of conversation for first dates.

Here, a disturbing question may arise. What are the chances…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Abolish ‘human exploitation’ once and for all, UNESCO chief urges
~ Scientists find the last remnants of the human genome that were missing in the Y chromosome
~ How to be a good listener - and how to know when you're doing it right
~ Common heart medication less effective in south Asian people – new research
~ Trees discovered at record-breaking altitudes highlight why we should restore Scotland's mountain woodland
~ Protecting endangered languages feels right, but does it really help people?
~ Fifteen years after the war in Georgia, the dilemmas of the European Union in the South Caucasus
~ Secrets of an octopus's garden: Moms nest at thermal springs to give their young the best chance for survival
~ Greece: Rights experts condemn ‘racist violence’ against asylum-seekers
~ Nayib Bukele with an easy path to a second presidential term in El Salvador
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter