Why we need to set limits on sperm donation
By Manuel García Ortiz, Doctorando en Derecho. Especializado en Bioética y Derecho de la Discapacidad, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Luis Arroyo Jiménez, Catedrático de Derecho Administrativo, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
It’s a summer’s afternoon in Amsterdam. Two young adults meet and strike up a casual relationship. The evening ends, happily for both of them, with a sexual encounter.
The following day, during a conversation to get to know each other better and strengthen their relationship, they discover (what a coincidence!) that they were both conceived via IVF (in vitro fertilization) using an anonymous donor. This is increasingly common these days, although it’s not exactly a standard topic of conversation for first dates.
Here, a disturbing question may arise. What are the chances…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 23, 2023