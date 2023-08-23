Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How a hip-hop mindset can help teachers in a time of turmoil

By Toby Jenkins, Professor of Higher Education, University of South Carolina
While hip-hop has created a lot of good memories, good music and good times, the culture has gifted society much more than just entertainment.

As a researcher who specializes in hip-hop culture, I know that one of hip-hop’s greatest gifts is a certain mindset that focuses on freedom of thought, flexibility and truth-telling. It also includes creativity, authenticity,…The Conversation


