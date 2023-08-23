Looking for a US 'climate haven' away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one
By Julie Arbit, Researcher at the Center for Social Solutions, University of Michigan
Brad Bottoms, Data Scientist at the Center for Social Solutions, University of Michigan
Earl Lewis, Director and Founder, Center for Social Solutions, Professor of History, Afroamerican and African Studies, and public policy, University of Michigan
Even ‘climate havens’ face a riskier future, and infrastructure often isn’t built to handle climate change. But there are steps cities can take to prepare.
- Wednesday, August 23, 2023