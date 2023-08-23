Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lucy Letby: the focus has been on her unspeakable crimes – but we should think about the victims and their families

By Aaron Pycroft, Reader in Criminal Justice and Social Complexity, University of Portsmouth
The understandable response of many to the horrendous crimes of Lucy Letby has been: “Lock her up and throw away the key.” Letby, a former NHS nurse, has been given 14 whole-life sentences for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others while working in a hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

Much of the media coverage of Letby’s trial has included incomprehensionThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
