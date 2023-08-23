Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Niger is a key player in the Sahel region - 4 security implications of the coup

By Muhammad Dan Suleiman, Research associate, Curtin University
The Niger coup – the fifth in the Sahel and sixth in the broader west Africa region in three years – has pushed the region further into political unrest and insecurity.

Several interests converge there at the intersection of international, regional and local security dynamics.

The Sahel stretches from the Atlantic Ocean eastward to Sudan and Eritrea. It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
