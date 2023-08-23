Tolerance.ca
Fertility is becoming a workplace issue but employer support can create winners and losers

By Krystal Wilkinson, Reader (Associate Professor) in Human Resource Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
Clare Mumford, Research Associate, University of Central Lancashire
Michael Carroll, Reader / Associate Professor in Reproductive Science, Manchester Metropolitan University
Since the world’s first human baby was born by in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in the UK in 1978, over 10 million IVF babies have been born globally. Assisted reproductive technologies (ART) have also become even more sophisticated, now including egg-freezing and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

But alongside these new fertility possibilities, the technology has also brought challenges. Access to publicly funded fertility…


