A brief history of pregnancy tests – from toads and rabbits to rosewater

By Helen King, Professor Emerita, Classical Studies, The Open University
Today, knowing if you are pregnant is usually straightforward – you pee on a stick and then wait for the lines to appear. Tests for women to use themselves at home were first marketed in the 1960s. They work by detecting the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in urine – which is produced primarily by cells in the placenta during pregnancy.

Blood tests can tell you the answer a mere 11 days after…The Conversation


