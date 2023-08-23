Tolerance.ca
Birdwatching, immune responses and evolutionary mapping honoured at 2023 Eureka Prizes

By Michael Lucy, Deputy Science + Technology Editor
Hundreds of scientists from across the country have gathered at the Australian Museum in Sydney for the presentation of the Eureka Prizes. Awarded annually since 1990, the prizes recognise outstanding contributions to science and the public understanding of science.

Some highlights from this year’s ceremony were awards for one of the world’s biggest wildlife monitoring programs, a rescue project for endangered orchids, and research on how our bodies fight COVID-19. Also honoured were software for sustainable…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
