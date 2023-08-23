Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The intergenerational report will try to scare us about ageing. It's an old fear, and wrong

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The “problem” of Australia’s ageing population has been a concern for decades. Indeed, I have aged along with it.

The first official report on the subject was produced in a report of the National Population Council entitled Greying Australia: Future Impacts of Population Ageing, which came out as I entered my 30s, sporting a full head of dark hair.

The latest Intergenerational…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In one chaotic day, Thailand sees one PM elected, one ex-PM sent to jail. Where does the country go from here?
~ Word from The Hill: Date for Voice referendum to be announced on Wednesday
~ How Turkey’s opposition elite enabled Erdoğan and misled voters
~ Censorship or sensible: is it bad to listen to Fat Bottomed Girls with your kids?
~ The latest NAPLAN results don't look great but we need to go beyond the headline figures
~ Lebanon: Harrowing Prison Conditions
~ China is on the precipice of its own major financial crisis
~ Iraq: Scrap Anti-LGBT Bill
~ Russia has declared a new space race, hoping to join forces with China. Here's why that's unlikely
~ As ABC chair, Ita Buttrose stood up for the broadcaster's independence. It's time others did the same
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter