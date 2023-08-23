Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Internet Archive's digital library has been found in breach of copyright. The decision has some important implications

By Agata Mrva-Montoya, Lecturer, Department of Media and Communications, University of Sydney
“Information wants to be free” – but at what cost?

The Internet Archive was founded in 1996 as a non-profit digital library, aiming to provide “universal access to all knowledge”. It started with a project to preserve the World Wide Web. Its Wayback Machine, developed in 2001, made the automatically archived content available to the public.

In 2005, Internet Archive started digitising books and began archiving television programs in the late 2000s. Since 2006, it has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
