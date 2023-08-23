Tolerance.ca
Censorship or sensible: is it bad to listen to Fat Bottomed Girls with your kids?

By Liz Giuffre, Senior Lecturer in Communication, University of Technology Sydney
It was reported this week that Queen’s song Fat Bottomed Girls has not been included in a greatest hits compilation aimed at children – presumably because of the lyrics.The Conversation


© The Conversation
