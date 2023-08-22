Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese has committed $200 million for women's sport – but spending money on infrastructure won't change systemic issues

By Alana Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, La Trobe University
Meghan Casey, Senior Lecturer, Exercise Sport Sciences, Federation University Australia
Modernising facilities can provide a short-term excitement, but it’s their management over the long term that will influence whether women and girls participate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
