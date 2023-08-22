Albanese has committed $200 million for women's sport – but spending money on infrastructure won't change systemic issues
By Alana Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, La Trobe University
Meghan Casey, Senior Lecturer, Exercise Sport Sciences, Federation University Australia
Modernising facilities can provide a short-term excitement, but it’s their management over the long term that will influence whether women and girls participate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 22, 2023