Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Scrap Anti-LGBT Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – The Iraqi government should immediately withdraw a proposed law currently before parliament that would impose the death penalty for same-sex conduct and imprisonment for transgender expression, Human Rights Watch said today. If adopted, the bill would violate fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, association, privacy, equality, and nondiscrimination of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people (LGBT) in Iraq. On August 15, 2023, Raad Al-Maliki, an independent member of parliament,…


© Human Rights Watch -
