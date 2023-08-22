Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Disease in the dirt: how mange-causing mites decimated a Tasmanian wombat population

By Scott Carver, Associate Professor, Wildlife Ecology, University of Tasmania
More than 80% of Australian mammals are found nowhere else in the world. Many of these unique, iconic creatures are under threat.

The most important and well-known threats are invasive species (such as cats and foxes) and human-driven changes to the environment (such as land clearing and climate change).

Invasive pathogens – parasites, viruses, bacteria, fungi – often attract less attention, but they too can pose a significant threat to native animals.

Take sarcoptic mange, a parasitic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
