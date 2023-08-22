Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wide verandas, picket fences or the CBD? How coastal cities near the capitals could ride post-COVID waves of growth

By Akshay Vij, Senior Research Fellow, University of South Australia
Lynette Washington, Research Fellow, UniSA Business, University of South Australia
Research on where businesses and households want to be points to growth in suburban and regional centres on the coast, with Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth also gaining ground on Sydney and Melbourne.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unpacking the invisible, gendered labour of women coaches
~ New research into genetic mutations may pave the way for more effective gene therapies
~ Disease in the dirt: how mange-causing mites decimated a Tasmanian wombat population
~ As Canadian wildfires rage, Facebook's news ban reveals the importance of radio
~ Aging with a healthy brain: How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases
~ Slow train coming: only a genuine shift to rail will put NZ on track to reduce emissions
~ Better than net zero? Making the promised 1.2 million homes climate-friendly would transform construction in Australia
~ 'Religion would take my life': two women testify to enduring and surviving harm in evangelical Christian communities
~ Champagne is deeply French – but the English invented the bubbles
~ Can I take my child out of school to go on a holiday?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter