Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Religion would take my life': two women testify to enduring and surviving harm in evangelical Christian communities

By Rosie Clare Shorter, Research fellow, Deakin University
New memoirs by Rachel Louise Snyder and Steph Lentz chart the territory of being shaped by an ill-fitting version of strict Christianity – and their struggle to free themselves.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Canadian wildfires rage, Facebook's news ban reveals the importance of radio
~ Aging with a healthy brain: How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases
~ Slow train coming: only a genuine shift to rail will put NZ on track to reduce emissions
~ Better than net zero? Making the promised 1.2 million homes climate-friendly would transform construction in Australia
~ Champagne is deeply French – but the English invented the bubbles
~ Can I take my child out of school to go on a holiday?
~ A male character on Heartstopper has an eating disorder. That's more common than you might think
~ Higher prices have hit most people but homeowners have felt it harder than renters
~ 'My brother will pick it up, what's your PayID?' How to avoid this scam when selling stuff online
~ Afghanistan’s Taliban responsible for revenge killings, torture of former officials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter