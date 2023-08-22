Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disabled people are disproportionately affected by homelessness – and getting support feels 'nearly impossible'

By Beth Stone, Lecturer, social policy, University of Bristol
Emily Wertans, PhD candidate, criminology, University of Leicester
Homelessness is reaching record highs in the UK. The latest statistics on statutory homelessness show that in March 2023, 104,510 households – including over 131,000 children – were living in hotels, hostels, B&Bs and the like. But disabled people are particularly affected by homelessness, as our new report,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan’s Taliban responsible for revenge killings, torture of former officials
~ Morocco's Amazigh pursue civic presence through linguistic rights
~ Remote Pacific coral reef shows at least some ability to cope with ocean warming – new study
~ Six pregnancy terms you probably won't hear again, including 'high risk' and 'failed'
~ US election 2024: beware polling predictions as they can be wrong – but here's an approach which has often been on the money
~ Lucy Letby: it is not being 'beige', 'average' or 'normal' that makes her crimes so hard to understand
~ Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech sounded more like a snake oil salesman than a statesman
~ Ukraine: Russian court upholds 13-year sentence against Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevych
~ Barbados ramps up efforts to protect scarce water resources
~ 'Dirty red': how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter