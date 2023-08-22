Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian court upholds 13-year sentence against Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevych

By Amnesty International
An appeal hearing at a Moscow court on Tuesday (22 August) which has upheld the 13-year sentence imposed on Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian human rights defender, is a grave miscarriage of justice Amnesty International said today. The decision to imprison him for 13 years was taken by the so-called supreme court in Russian-occupied Luhansk in […] The post Ukraine: Russian court upholds 13-year sentence against Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevych appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
