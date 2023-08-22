Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Lucy Letby: what are new parents entitled to expect when their newborn needs specialist care?

By Mary Neal, Reader in Law, University of Strathclyde
The facts of the Lucy Letby case are harrowing. A nurse has been convicted of murdering seven of her newborn patients and attempting to murder six others. And there are suggestions that managers in the healthcare system failed to heed the concerns raised by some of Letby’s colleagues, meaning that opportunities to stop the killings and injuries may have been missed.

Everyone who has heard any of the reporting of the case will be shocked and distressed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
