Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No End to Taliban Revenge Killings in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 19, 2021.  © 2021 Rahmat Gul/AP Photo A new United Nations report on extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan under the Taliban makes for very grim reading. The report confirms fears about the Taliban’s treatment of the former government’s security force personnel. After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, its forces carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former police, army, and intelligence officers. Two years later, such grave violations have not stopped. The United Nations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
