Human Rights Observatory

Sustainability is often an afterthought in space exploration – that needs to change as the industry grows

By Priyanka Dhopade, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Auckland
Carolle Varughese, Research Assistant, University of Auckland
Lena Henry, Lecturer in Creative Arts, Architecture and Planning, University of Auckland
Sarah Hendrica Bickerton, Research Fellow, University of Auckland
Te Kahuratai Moko-Painting, Co-Director – Centre for Pūtaiao, University of Auckland
Space exploration is often propelled by competition, driven by national pride and with little thought about consequence. It is time to consider space as a commons, not just a resource to exploit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
