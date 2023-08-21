A billion people in Africa are at a climate risk blind spot
By Asaf Tzachor, Research Affiliate, Centre for the Study of Existential Risks, University of Cambridge
Catherine Richards, Research Affiliate, Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, University of Cambridge
Disasters related to the weather or climate are becoming more common. Since 1970, there has been a five-fold increase in the number of weather-related disasters, causing economic damages that have surged a staggering 70 times over the same period.
This worrying trend is expected to worsen as climate change causes floods, droughts…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 21, 2023