Human Rights Observatory

Only Sharia-following women can engage in Kuwaiti politics

By Raseef22
Kuwaiti activists and citizens are expressing discontent over the endorsement of a new law that seemingly aims to use religion to sideline women from politics.


© Global Voices -
