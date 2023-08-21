Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Presidential pauses? What those 'ums' and 'uhs' really tell us about candidates for the White House

By Valerie M. Fridland, Professor of Linguistics, University of Nevada, Reno
Long treated as a sign of anxiety or a delaying tactic, ‘filled pauses’ are a linguistic trick to signal that what you are about to say might be complicated.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Only Sharia-following women can engage in Kuwaiti politics
~ Cambodia: Problematic laws and restrictions on information are threatening digital rights
~ Shared parental leave has failed because it doesn't make financial or emotional sense
~ Can you cry underwater?
~ AI and new standards promise to make scientific data more useful by making it reusable and accessible
~ Caroline Herschel was the first female astronomer, but she still lacks name recognition two centuries later
~ Social media algorithms warp how people learn from each other, research shows
~ The idea that imprisonment 'corrects' prisoners stretches back to some of the earliest texts in history
~ What the pope’s visit to Mongolia says about his priorities and how he is changing the Catholic Church
~ Israel's democracy protests: What happens next?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter