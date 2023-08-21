Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Future Bleak for Rohingya in Bangladesh, Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees gather in Kutupalong camp to mark the 2nd anniversary of the start of the Myanmar military’s 2017 atrocities, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2019.  © 2019 Rafiqur Rahman/Reuters (Bangkok) – One million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face little prospect of safely returning home, six years since the Myanmar military launched a campaign of mass atrocities in Rakhine State on August 25, 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations Security Council has failed to hold Myanmar’s generals accountable for crimes against humanity and acts of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
