What's wrong with a love story between a Black progressive woman and a white conservative man?
By Hugh Breakey, Deputy Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance & Law. President, Australian Association for Professional & Applied Ethics., Griffith University
Must we accommodate political differences in our closest relationships? Or should politics and doing what’s right trump love and happiness?
These are the questions at the heart of the extraordinary – and controversial – debut novel Everything’s Fine by Cecilia Rabess, a Black woman and former associate at Goldman Sachs.
Jess, a young, progressive Black woman, and Josh, a white conservative, meet at university – where their political views make them natural opponents, if not enemies. But the book…
- Sunday, August 20, 2023