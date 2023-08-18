Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Risk of death related to pregnancy and childbirth more than doubled between 1999 and 2019 in the US, new study finds

By Laura Fleszar, Public Health Researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
Allison Bryant Mantha, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology , Harvard University
Catherine O. Johnson, Research Scientist in Public Health, University of Washington
Greg Roth, Associate Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Associate Professor of Health Metrics Sciences, University of Washington
Black women died during or soon after pregnancy at higher rates than any other racial group in every year from 1999 to 2019. American Indian and Alaska Native women had the greatest increase in risk during this period.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
