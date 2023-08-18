As BRICS cooperation accelerates, is it time for the US to develop a BRICS policy?
By Mihaela Papa, Senior Fellow, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Frank O'Donnell, Adjunct Lecturer in the International Studies Program, Boston College
Zhen Han, Assistant Professor of Global Studies, Sacred Heart University
BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – compose 41% of the world population and almost a third of global GDP.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 18, 2023