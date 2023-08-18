Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Should Prioritize Humanitarian Visas for Afghans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women and children in need of food outside a bakery in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 28, 2022. © 2022 Teun Voeten/Sipa USA via AP Images This week marks the two-year anniversary since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan. Days earlier, the Australian federal government announced an increase of its humanitarian visa intake from 17,875 to 20,000 refugees. The synchronicity of these two occurrences is cause for reflection. How well is Australia’s humanitarian visa program supporting people trying to flee Afghanistan? More importantly, how can it do better?  The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
